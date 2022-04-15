X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.30. 40,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 64,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.