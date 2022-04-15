Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xebec Adsorption traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 257,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 715,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XBC. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target (up from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.33.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

