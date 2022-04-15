Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

