XMON Trading Down 21% Over Last Week (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. XMON has a total market cap of $47.88 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $32,025.23 or 0.79276400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.51 or 0.07484503 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,455.51 or 1.00145031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041431 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

