XRP Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, XRP has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $35.21 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.51 or 0.07558940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.38 or 0.99973374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00047116 BTC.

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,613,982 coins and its circulating supply is 48,135,209,660 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

