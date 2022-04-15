XYO Price Hits $0.0180 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $231.16 million and $3.56 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

