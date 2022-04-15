Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target Raised to 482.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from 440.00 to 482.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YARIY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.98. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.