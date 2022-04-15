Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Citigroup reported earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $8.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Shares of C traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. 34,043,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,046,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

