Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.87. GMS posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GMS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. 173,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,821. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GMS has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $61.79.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.