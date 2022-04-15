Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.39. Incyte posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Incyte by 54.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

