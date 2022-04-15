Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,109. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

