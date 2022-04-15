Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). MannKind reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $928.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.98.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

