Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 million to $11.53 million. Merus posted sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $36.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 million to $51.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $61.15 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $128.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $13,897,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 169,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,041. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.