Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will post $261.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.17 million and the highest is $267.02 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $186.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.37. 70,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,105. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

