Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,990. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

