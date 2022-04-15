Zacks: Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,065,000 after buying an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,407. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $743.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

