Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.05 Million

Brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $455.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.70 million and the lowest is $451.40 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $376.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 370,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

