Zacks: Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.45. Anterix reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. Anterix has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.