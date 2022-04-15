Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Announce $4.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the lowest is $4.26. Celanese posted earnings of $3.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.71 to $16.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $18.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

CE traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.17. 987,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.76. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.