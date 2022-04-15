Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $276.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $258.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Duke Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Duke Realty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. 1,074,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,595. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

