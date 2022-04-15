Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $477,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after buying an additional 3,083,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $72,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $67,446,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,543,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. Gentex has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

