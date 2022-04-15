Zacks: Analysts Expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Sempra also reported earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

SRE opened at $171.25 on Tuesday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $172.38. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sempra by 3,070.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.