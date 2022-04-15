Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.40 Million

Analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will announce $22.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $22.59 million. Unity Bancorp posted sales of $21.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year sales of $90.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.48 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $99.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

UNTY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 19,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $296.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

In related news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $169,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $129,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $389,572. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

