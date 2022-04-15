Zacks: Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.45 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $68.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $275.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $275.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.26 million, with estimates ranging from $292.93 million to $301.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Univest Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $205,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVSP traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 65,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $738.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

