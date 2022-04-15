Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Announce -$1.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.73) and the highest is ($0.27). Allakos posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.39).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,899 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 819,460 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $7,985,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $292.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Allakos has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.73.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

