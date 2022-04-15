Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will report sales of $48.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $239.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.00 million to $239.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.73 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $323.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvePoint.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $30,140,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $12,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $9,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
