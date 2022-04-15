Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,698. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

