Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to announce $21.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.32 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 65,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

