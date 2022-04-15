Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.18. 275,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

