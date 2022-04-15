Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

ENR opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Energizer has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,336,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,056,000 after buying an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,306,000 after buying an additional 44,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,155,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

