Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.97. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

FCX traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,002,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $224,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,214 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,828,069 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $140,668,000 after purchasing an additional 642,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

