Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $480,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $470,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 666,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,393. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

