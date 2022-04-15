Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.83 and a beta of 0.44. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $240.04 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

