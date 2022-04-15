Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report $178.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.40 million. Natera reported sales of $152.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $778.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.90 million to $789.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $997.60 million, with estimates ranging from $951.60 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.