Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

SB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,769. The firm has a market cap of $518.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

