Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post sales of $11.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.06 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $50.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.35 billion to $50.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.67 billion to $57.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.16. 2,654,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,374. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

