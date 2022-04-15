Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 296,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $31.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

