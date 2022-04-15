Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

ENTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

ENTX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

