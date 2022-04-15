Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $38.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.64 million and the highest is $39.40 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $35.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $164.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $165.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $174.42 million, with estimates ranging from $171.92 million to $178.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,857,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,286,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after buying an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 646,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,499,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 62,754 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 90,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,074. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.