Zacks: Brokerages Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LICY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 941,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

