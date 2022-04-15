Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.85 Million

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) to report $182.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.26 million to $187.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $122.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $754.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $782.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $814.92 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $853.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 166,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

