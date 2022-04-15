Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

