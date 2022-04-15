Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of BMO opened at $113.53 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after buying an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

