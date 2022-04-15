Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIGI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of CIGI opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

