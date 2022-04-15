Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.42.

WMG opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $174,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after buying an additional 929,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,584,000 after buying an additional 678,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.