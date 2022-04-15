Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Group AG increased its position in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ASE Technology by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

