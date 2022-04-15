Zacks Investment Research Lowers ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Sell

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

ATIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 695,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

