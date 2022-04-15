Zacks Investment Research Lowers Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29. Azenta has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

