Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

BCSF stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 264,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

