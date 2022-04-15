Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud’s performance is being driven by strength in recurring revenue and bookings growth led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic-induced digitalization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. The expansion of product portfolio, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well. The company expects top line performance to benefit from the recent acquisition of EVERFI. However, coronavirus-led macroeconomic weakness as well as sluggish demand across small- and medium-sized businesses are major headwinds. A leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

